Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,359 Shares of CME Group Inc (CME)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CME Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in CME Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 387,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 182.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $167.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $124.51 and a 12 month high of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $95,862.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,005.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $410,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,326,518.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,839 shares of company stock worth $3,400,526 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

