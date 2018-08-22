Paulson & Co. Inc. Sells 736,431 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 736,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $2,444,950.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Paulson & Co. Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $3,924,000.00.

OSG opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $279.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.20.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $95.37 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 138,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

