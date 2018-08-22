PayCoin (XPY) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, PayCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayCoin has a total market cap of $151,451.00 and $0.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00127004 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000629 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000187 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PayCoin Profile

XPY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,937,070 coins. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

