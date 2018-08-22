PCHAIN (PAI) Price Up 27.1% Over Last 7 Days

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $15.09 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,577,583 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Token Store, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

