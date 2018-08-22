PDF Solutions (PDFS) versus Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Critical Analysis

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: CPSI) and Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs & Systems has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PDF Solutions and Computer Programs & Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Computer Programs & Systems 1 5 1 0 2.00

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.65%. Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.46%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Computer Programs & Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Computer Programs & Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Computer Programs & Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Computer Programs & Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PDF Solutions does not pay a dividend. Computer Programs & Systems pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and Computer Programs & Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $101.87 million 3.08 -$1.33 million ($0.04) -244.25 Computer Programs & Systems $276.93 million 1.39 -$17.10 million $1.33 20.60

PDF Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Computer Programs & Systems. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Programs & Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Computer Programs & Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -4.60% -2.28% -2.03% Computer Programs & Systems -5.27% 13.62% 6.04%

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Computer Programs & Systems on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio ?char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management, consulting, and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.

