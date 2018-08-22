People s United Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 42.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,913.4% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $77.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.30 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 22.42%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

