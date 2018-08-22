PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Media headlines about PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PermRock Royalty Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7313935736195 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PermRock Royalty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on PermRock Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PermRock Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PermRock Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,707. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.1292 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th.

