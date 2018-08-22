Peter Nieh Purchases 67,500 Shares of Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Stock

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) major shareholder Peter Nieh purchased 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,024,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSV opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Forty Seven Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.84). equities research analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTSV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSV. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,252,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.