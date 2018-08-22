Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,445,000 after buying an additional 12,183,218 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29,164.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,878,000 after buying an additional 11,442,753 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,583,000 after buying an additional 8,563,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,162,000 after buying an additional 7,534,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,223,000 after buying an additional 4,998,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Pfizer to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $250.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $42.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

