Phantomx (PNX) Market Cap Hits $44,466.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Phantomx has a market cap of $44,466.00 and $310.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.02173100 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010276 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000582 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004374 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 29,177,698 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

