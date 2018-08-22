Philip de Klerk Buys 100,000 Shares of Low & Bonar plc (LWB) Stock

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) insider Philip de Klerk purchased 100,000 shares of Low & Bonar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($63,914.10).

LON:LWB opened at GBX 50 ($0.64) on Wednesday. Low & Bonar plc has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 91 ($1.16).

Get Low & Bonar alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

LWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Low & Bonar from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 50 ($0.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

About Low & Bonar

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company operates through Building & Industrial, Civil Engineering, Coated Technical Textiles, and Interior & Transportation. The Building & Industrial unit supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the building, roofing, and air and water filtration.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.