PHX Energy Services (PHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.53

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 8940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered PHX Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 7th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, and Russia. The company offers Velocity Real-Time, E-360 measurement while drilling (MWD), P-360 positive pulse MWD, 360 resistivity while drilling, and 360 clear vision MWD systems, as well as performance drilling motor rental services.

