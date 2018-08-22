PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,900 Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 66.7% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 38.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 84.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $2,713,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

KHC stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

