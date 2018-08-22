Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 353,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $203.82.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

