Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.00

Pioneer Coin (CURRENCY:PCOIN) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Pioneer Coin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pioneer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Pioneer Coin has a total market capitalization of $10,447.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pioneer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pioneer Coin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017402 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pioneer Coin Coin Profile

PCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2017. Pioneer Coin’s total supply is 3,846,254 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,821 coins. Pioneer Coin’s official Twitter account is @pioneer_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pioneer Coin is pioneercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Pioneer Coin

Pioneer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pioneer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pioneer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pioneer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pioneer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pioneer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.