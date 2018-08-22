Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Mammoth Energy Services Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mammoth Energy Services in a report issued on Sunday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TUSK. BidaskClub cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.66. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 2,764,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $105,074,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 343.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.