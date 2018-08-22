Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Share Price

News headlines about Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inspired Entertainment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 49.1913616211496 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,325. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

