Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alaska Air Group (ALK) Share Price

Media headlines about Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alaska Air Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.20363395535 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

ALK opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $98,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,580.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.