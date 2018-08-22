Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will post sales of $113.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.89 million to $114.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $111.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $439.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.90 million to $440.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $484.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $485.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $109.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. TheStreet upgraded Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.65. 108,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $86.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director William George sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $333,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,002. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 173.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 51.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

