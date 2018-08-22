Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Receives $84.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $35,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,838.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $254,474.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,027.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 94.7% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 370,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 16.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,697. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $109.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

