PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (SPHQ) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (BMV:SPHQ) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 26.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67,446 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 46.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 59,599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 57.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,975,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,955,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV SPHQ opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl has a 1-year low of $533.00 and a 1-year high of $561.60.

