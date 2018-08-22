Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 3.3% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Union Pacific by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Union Pacific to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Union Pacific stock opened at $151.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.