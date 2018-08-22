Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,112 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 359,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 86,615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,357,000. Hancock Holding Co. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 68,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 64,521 shares during the period.

NYSE:GHL opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $682.61 million, a P/E ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -71.43%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Costantino sold 8,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $263,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GHL. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $32.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

