Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Teladoc Inc (TDOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Teladoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Teladoc by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Teladoc by 1,351.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,906,000.

Get Teladoc alerts:

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $90,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $1,791,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,214,445.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,745 shares of company stock worth $16,547,452. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Teladoc Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.56 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts expect that Teladoc Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Teladoc to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Teladoc from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.