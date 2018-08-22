Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF comprises 0.4% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $22,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,835,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,235,000 after purchasing an additional 731,991 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 3,242.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,843,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,704,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,731,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 268,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV IUSG opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

