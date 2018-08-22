Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.37 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,309,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,882 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 580.5% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,776,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,359,000 after acquiring an additional 230,116 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,874,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,461,000 after acquiring an additional 98,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,916,000 after acquiring an additional 580,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

