Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 51,716 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 42.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,286.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,494,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,654 shares during the last quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 18,023,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,771,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,189,000 after acquiring an additional 779,447 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,430,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,810,000 after acquiring an additional 596,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,520,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.48 and a 52-week high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

