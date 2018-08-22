Private Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,434 Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,810,000. Cobiz Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $4,830,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 646,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,125,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 44,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.81.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

