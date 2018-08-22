Prologis Inc (PLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,440,957.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $962,507.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,416 shares of company stock worth $3,659,194. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 141.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6,714.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 142,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 85.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $65.16. 5,307,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,287. Prologis has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

