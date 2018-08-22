Prospect Capital (PSEC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

PSEC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.02 on Monday. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 136.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $185,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 265.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth $200,000. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.