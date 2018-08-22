Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Director Leah Henderson Sells 1,000 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Leah Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $76,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,991. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,197,000 after buying an additional 108,731 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 53.1% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,924,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,924,000 after buying an additional 1,014,890 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,022,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,871,000 after buying an additional 130,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,731,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,385,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,631,000 after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

