PROUD Money Trading 32% Higher This Week (PROUD)

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. PROUD Money has a total market cap of $0.00 and $16.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PROUD Money coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. During the last week, PROUD Money has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.02162770 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010293 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000585 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004500 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001982 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002445 BTC.

PROUD Money Coin Profile

PROUD Money (CRYPTO:PROUD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. The official website for PROUD Money is www.proud.money. PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld.

PROUD Money Coin Trading

PROUD Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PROUD Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PROUD Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

