Provident Financial Services (PFS) Earns News Impact Score of 0.18

News headlines about Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Provident Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.9627060281477 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFS. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 3,600 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Dunigan acquired 1,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $25,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,563.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $73,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

