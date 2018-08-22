PTC Inc (PTC) Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of PTC worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,397,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after acquiring an additional 530,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PTC by 1,157.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 333,595 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 434.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 393,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 319,700 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,596,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PTC by 15.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,482,000 after acquiring an additional 234,656 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen set a $113.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

In related news, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,701 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $456,279.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,541 shares in the company, valued at $828,989.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 34,453 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $3,175,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,483 shares of company stock worth $9,497,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 127.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. PTC had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

