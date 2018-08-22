PulteGroup (PHM) Shares Gap Up to $29.41

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $29.41. PulteGroup shares last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 169320 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Mizuho cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,112,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,484,000 after buying an additional 106,483 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,987,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,893,000 after buying an additional 464,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2,993.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,059,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,688,000 after buying an additional 5,863,443 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,711,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,466,000 after buying an additional 260,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,960,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after buying an additional 818,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

