Pure Storage (PSTG) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 532697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $530,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $2,902,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,025,438 shares of company stock worth $164,845,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,114,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055,122 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 4,195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,537 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 4,922.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,651,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,480,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,322,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

