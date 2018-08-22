Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Issued By SunTrust Banks

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. DA Davidson set a $37.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

NSA stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,759,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,708 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 77.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 662,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 290,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 252.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 282,882 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,705,000 after acquiring an additional 125,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

