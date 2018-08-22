Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) Issued By KeyCorp

Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Luxoft in a report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxoft’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxoft from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Pivotal Research set a $35.00 target price on shares of Luxoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Luxoft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $55.00 target price on shares of Luxoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luxoft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE LXFT opened at $43.80 on Monday. Luxoft has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.28. Luxoft had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $212.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFT. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Luxoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Luxoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Luxoft by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Luxoft by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luxoft by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

