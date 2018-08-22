Qbic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.00 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $22,599.00 and $66.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qbic has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.02173201 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003608 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 3,773,122 coins and its circulating supply is 3,031,230 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

