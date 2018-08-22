QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QTS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $61.55.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.79 million. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,735.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine R. Kinney acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.07 per share, with a total value of $61,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,723.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

