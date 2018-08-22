Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Stake Lowered by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 2.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $19,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $43,305,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 23,616.0% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 901,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 897,408 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 38.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,617,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 449,372 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 6,386.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 424,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 417,718 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Quanta Services by 123.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 750,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. 38,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $73,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

