Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 41.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 102,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 26.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEA opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 million. research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $3,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,250 shares of company stock worth $3,697,950. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

