Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 101.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,338,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Antero Resources by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Antero Resources by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 11,620,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,674,000 after purchasing an additional 821,751 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TD Securities began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.

In other Antero Resources news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $46,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 150.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $989.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

