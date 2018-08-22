Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $566,000 in Imperva Inc (IMPV) Stock

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Imperva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 92,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Imperva by 86.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in Imperva by 27.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 424,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 91,680 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Imperva by 2,341.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 389,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Imperva by 31.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 375,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,158 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IMPV opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Imperva Inc has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Imperva had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Imperva Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

IMPV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Imperva in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperva in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Imperva from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

