Quatloo (QTL) Reaches Market Cap of $71,531.00

Quatloo (CURRENCY:QTL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Quatloo has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Quatloo has a market capitalization of $71,531.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Quatloo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quatloo coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00868409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002564 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011947 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012225 BTC.

About Quatloo

Quatloo (CRYPTO:QTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2014. Quatloo’s total supply is 7,718,883 coins. Quatloo’s official Twitter account is @quatloocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quatloo’s official website is quatloos.org.

Buying and Selling Quatloo

Quatloo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quatloo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quatloo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quatloo using one of the exchanges listed above.

