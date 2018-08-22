Qudian Inc – (QD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Qudian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Qudian from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Qudian during the first quarter worth $137,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Qudian during the first quarter worth $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qudian during the first quarter worth $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Qudian during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.73. 1,515,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Qudian has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.67 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Qudian will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

