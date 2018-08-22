Quebecor (QBR.B) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.50.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$26.63 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$19.50 and a 52-week high of C$25.27.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc is a telecommunications and media company. The Company’s segments include Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions (including data centers), cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services in Canada.

