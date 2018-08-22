Quorum Information Technologies (QIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th.

CVE:QIS opened at C$0.55 on Wednesday. Quorum Information Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$0.71.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

