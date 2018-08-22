Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Major Shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech Purchases 60,000 Shares

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,590,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,498,923.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RDUS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. 32,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.04. Radius Health Inc has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 444.70% and a negative return on equity of 110.71%. analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

