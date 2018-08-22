Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (IHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund, formerly INGH Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return through a combination of current income, capital gains and capital appreciation. The Fund invests principally in a portfolio of equity securities, primarily of issuers in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.